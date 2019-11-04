AEG Bakersfield, Aramark, and Keep Bakersfield Beautiful will host the 10th annual Bakersfield Recycles Day on Saturday to celebrate America Recycles Day, according to a news release.
America Recycles Day is the only nationally recognized day dedicated to celebrating and promoting recycling in the U.S., according to the release.
Residents are encouraged to drop off the following recyclable materials to the south parking lot of Mechanics Bank Arena from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.:
- Electronic items (E-waste)
- Large and small household items, including mattresses
- Passenger vehicle tires (Kern County residents only – limit four)
- Used motor oil filters (Kern County residents only)
- Used clothing, shoes, and linens
- Surplus construction materials
- Paper shredding (limit two file size boxes)
- Batteries and other recyclable material
“America Recycles Day provides a key moment in time to regain momentum for recycling in America, and to help make recycling a daily social norm across the country,” said Brenda Pulley, senior vice president for recycling, Keep America Beautiful.
For more information call 661-852-7300.
