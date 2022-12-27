Recycle your Christmas tree at these locations

You may still be in a holidaze, but your Christmas tree is probably reaching the end of its shelf life.
Updated: December 27, 2022 @ 4:39 pm
You may still be in a holidaze, but your Christmas tree is probably reaching the end of its shelf life.
Luckily the city and Bakersfield College have teamed up for the Christmas Tree Recycle Program, which is currently underway.
Residents can drop off their trees for recycling at three locations:
• The southwest area of Bakersfield College's Panorama campus at the intersection of Haley Street and University Avenue, from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily
• Mount Vernon Recycling & Composting Facility at 2601 S. Mt. Vernon Ave., two miles south of Highway 58. The facility will accept trees from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday; it is closed on Mondays.
• Kern County Fairgrounds' south parking lot at the corner of Belle Terrace and P Street. The lot is open from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week.
Only real trees are accepted — no plastic or otherwise fake trees will be accepted. Please remove all ornaments, bulbs, lights and plastic or metal stands before dropping off trees.
The program runs through Jan. 10.
Real trees may also be cut down into pieces and disposed of in your green waste container. The tree must allow the lid to close completely.
All ornaments, bulbs, lights, plastic and metal stands must be removed from the tree. Those items may be placed in the tan trash container.
For more information, contact the Solid Waste Division at 661-326-3114.
