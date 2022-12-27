 Skip to main content
Recycle your Christmas tree at these locations

christmastreerecycling 2022

Victor Garcia tossed his Christmas tree for recycling at Bakersfield College in 2020. The college's lot at the corner of Haley Street and University Avenue is again serving as a drop-off recycling location now through Jan. 10.

 Alex Horvath / The Californian, File

You may still be in a holidaze, but your Christmas tree is probably reaching the end of its shelf life.

Luckily the city and Bakersfield College have teamed up for the Christmas Tree Recycle Program, which is currently underway.

