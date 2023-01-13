Recount continues in 16th Senate District race

The recount for state Senate District 16 continues into its fourth week as the campaign of David Shepard, R-Porterville, has asked to review 150 mail-in ballots in Kings County.
According to Kings County Registrar of Voters Lupe Villa, their elections office finished its recount on Jan. 4 and submitted findings to interested parties and the California Secretary of State.
“There is still a pending request by the Shepard campaign and that is being handled by county counsel — I don't foresee anything different as of now,” Villa said.
Villa clarified that the 150 ballots requested for review were part of the original recount as part of Shepard’s original request on Dec. 13.
“We did a complete review of the Senate District 16,” Villa said. “I’m moving forward with the next task in the office unless I'm told otherwise or that I need to revisit that area.”
In Kern County, Auditor-Controller-County Clerk-Registrar of Voters Aimee Espinoza said they are still reviewing the 142 precincts at the request of the Hurtado campaign. As of noon Friday, Espinoza said they are about 80 percent finished.
“It’s been a smooth process throughout,” Espinoza said. “Between both sides it's been a good process altogether.”
The initial recount, which ended last week, netted for Shepard seven total votes — two in Kings, three in Fresno, two in Tulare — which narrowed the difference between him and sworn-in Sen. Melissa Hurtado, D-Sanger, to 15 ballots.
Espinoza hopes to have final results by the end of day Friday, which will be posted online at https://kernvote.com.