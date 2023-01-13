 Skip to main content
Recount continues in 16th Senate District race

+1 
Sen. Melissa Hurtado

State Sen. Melissa Hurtado

 Provided photo
david shepard.jpg

David Shepard

 Photo provided courtesy of David Shepard

The recount for state Senate District 16 continues into its fourth week as the campaign of David Shepard, R-Porterville, has asked to review 150 mail-in ballots in Kings County.

According to Kings County Registrar of Voters Lupe Villa, their elections office finished its recount on Jan. 4 and submitted findings to interested parties and the California Secretary of State.

