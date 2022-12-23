 Skip to main content
Recount continues for state Senate race

Sen. Melissa Hurtado

State Sen. Melissa Hurtado

 Provided photo
David Shepard

David Shepard

 Courtesy David Shepard

Recounts in three of the four counties in state Senate District 16 remain in various stages of completion this week, with two all but finished, one expected to wrap up shortly after the holiday weekend and another yet to begin, election officials said Friday.

The task of recounting votes came at the request of David Shepard, R-Porterville, who submitted his challenge to the results on Dec. 13. Incumbent Melissa Hurtado, D-Sanger, was declared the winner by 22 votes when election results were certified two weeks ago.

