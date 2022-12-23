Recount continues for state Senate race

Recounts in three of the four counties in state Senate District 16 remain in various stages of completion this week, with two all but finished, one expected to wrap up shortly after the holiday weekend and another yet to begin, election officials said Friday.
The task of recounting votes came at the request of David Shepard, R-Porterville, who submitted his challenge to the results on Dec. 13. Incumbent Melissa Hurtado, D-Sanger, was declared the winner by 22 votes when election results were certified two weeks ago.
Kern Registrar of Voters-elect Aimee Espinoza said the county elections division wrapped up most of its recount process Friday, all but finishing a three-day recount of votes in a county that makes up 44 percent of the district, which also includes parts of Fresno, Kings and Tulare counties.
“We’re making good progress,” Espinoza said. "We are about 75 percent done, but it could be extended in the event something is challenged."
Despite a few challenges to the sorting process, Espinoza said she had hoped to be finished by noon Friday. Instead, the recount will resume on Tuesday morning.
“Results must be verified by both parties,” Espinoza said. “There’s been a few challenges so we’ll sit down with them after the count and go over it.”
The most tedious part of a recount is not always the actual counting, but examining the challenges that either campaign makes.
These challenges vary by county and can be made upon discovery of any error on the ballot — unopened or uncounted ballots, problems with signatures on vote-by-mail envelopes, ballots that pick no candidate, or a combination of these. A challenge can be made to any or every ballot in any of the precincts within the district.
Only representatives of the Shepard and Hurtado campaigns are allowed to review and challenge ballots, though members of the public and outside organizations have been present as observers.
In Fresno, officials on Thursday evening finished hand-sorting the 4,900 votes cast for the race.
“We are pretty much done,” Fresno Registrar of Voters James Kus said Friday afternoon. “We completed our machine tally as requested, but we have a couple outstanding additional materials and we will review those on Tuesday, Dec. 27th at 9 a.m.”
According to Kus, Shepard’s campaign challenged 10 previously uncounted vote-by-mail ballots.
“My decision was to reject nine of those 10 challenges, and that ballot counted as part of the recount,” Kus said. “Ultimately, I used California law and regulation in deciding those challenges.”
Kus said his office started on Tuesday. Once he realized there was more material he could review with the campaigns, he decided to schedule another work day after the holiday period.
“My belief was that last night we were done, and that’s what I told observers,” Kus said. “I feel it would be inappropriate to do work today without giving observers the opportunity to be there. It’s very important this process be open and available to any interested parties.”
In Tulare, County Registrar Michelle Baldwin said her office began on Monday by collecting undervotes, at the request of the Shepard campaign. The division expects to resume its recount after the holidays.
“Currently, my office is in the process of retrieving all of the ballots for Senate District 16 for a machine recount,” she said in an email Friday. “We anticipate that we will be retrieving ballots all of next and possibly into the first week of January.”
Because of its request for a recount, the Shepard campaign has paid a little more than $19,000 to Kern Elections and approximately $9,840 to Fresno, as of Friday morning. Early estimates project the campaign will pay more than $62,000 to Kings County, which has not yet begun its recount.
Kings County Registrar of Voters Lupe Villa said the office had originally planned to start Tuesday but had to postpone due to personnel issues. The division will begin instead on Tuesday of next week.
“We’re excited to start this process,” Villa said. “We feel confident for Kings County and I’m sure that the recount results will reflect the results certified in the November election.”
Villa said the office received 300 challenges to any “relevant information” to the counting. He said his office will first meet with Shepard campaign officials to better understand what they want to review.
“His campaign can challenge any relevant material to the election,” Villa said. “I think it’s for the best for both parties if we address those challenges first and then proceed with the hand count.”
Villa estimates the first day will cost $6,200 for the first day of counting. He said that he will meet with the Shepard campaign to review cost estimates.
The Kings County Elections Office has posted on its website the recount will be conducted Tuesday through Thursday and then resume Jan. 3.
“I estimate the count will continue for about 14 days, not including holidays or weekends,” Villa said. “We will work through the 30th, come back on the third (of January) and rock ’n’ roll until we’re done.”
If the recount does change the election outcome, any affected counties will have to recertify their results to the California Secretary of State.