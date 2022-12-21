Recount begins in 16th Senate District race

The Kern County Elections Division has begun the process of recounting votes in the race for the 16th Senate District seat in the Central Valley.
According to incoming Kern County Auditor-Controller-County Clerk Aimee Espinoza, the department initially anticipated it would finish sorting Wednesday, but said that workers will set aside Thursday and potentially Friday to complete the process.
“We were hoping to get it done in one day but it is a lot of work and it’s very tedious,” Espinoza said. “So we’ll work (Thursday) and then Friday if needed.”
Kern County is one of four election offices undertaking the recount process for votes cast in the election for the 16th District's senator this week. The recount came at the request of David Shepard, R-Porterville, who lost the race after finishing 22 votes behind Melissa Hurtado, D-Sanger, according to results released by the California Secretary of State.
Kern's recounting process began at 9 a.m. Wednesday, by sorting the ballots by individual precincts to tabulate.
“Basically the ballots are all mixed up in boxes and we have to identify the precincts that were requested,” Espinoza said. “We had to find which batches they are in and tie those to the boxes they are in.”
Canvassers corralled staff from the elections office, auditor-controller’s office and county administration to help recount the votes. Additionally, Espinoza said, about seven volunteers helped, fewer than in the general election.
As with past elections, the count was open to the public. Espinoza said there was about the same number of observers present Wednesday as in past elections.
Shepard announced his request for a recount on Dec. 13, days after the four counties involved — Fresno, Tulare, Kings and Kern — certified their results. The four counties, as did most of California, received a large percentage of their vote by mail this election.
With just days left in her term, Kern County Elections and Registrar of Voters Mary Bedard explained Tuesday that the daily recount cost is calculated “primarily on how many employee hours we think it will take and employee salary and benefit costs.” She added that each county provides its own estimate.
Kern's estimated total for the first day: $6,226. Shepard’s campaign submitted a cashier’s check for the total by mail courier that arrived early Wednesday morning.
“We anticipate by the end of day today or before 9 a.m. tomorrow to receive the payment for tomorrow,” Espinoza said.
Although Bedard is still running the recount, Espinoza said she is being given more responsibility in this process, as Bedard looks to prepare her for the incoming role.
Espinoza, who starts in January, was sworn into office Tuesday.
“I have the lofty goal of trying to improve voter confidence in our voting system,” Espinoza said. “Maybe I’m aiming a bit high in the sky for goals, but I’m going to do my best over the next four years.”
Unless someone contests it, Espinoza said her office will continue with the recount and hopes to finish before the onset of the holidays.
“We’re going to go ahead and work,” Espinoza said. “Unless the interested parties disagree, I think we’re all trying to wrap it up so we can spend the holidays with the recount behind us.”