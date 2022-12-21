 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Recount begins in 16th Senate District race

+2 
Sen. Melissa Hurtado

State Sen. Melissa Hurtado

 Provided photo

The Kern County Elections Division has begun the process of recounting votes in the race for the 16th Senate District seat in the Central Valley.

According to incoming Kern County Auditor-Controller-County Clerk Aimee Espinoza, the department initially anticipated it would finish sorting Wednesday, but said that workers will set aside Thursday and potentially Friday to complete the process.

Coronavirus Cases