Record shoe drive extended through Wednesday

Already surpassing the goal of 3,000 pairs of usable shoes, Guarantee Shoe Center has extended the 29th Annual Shoes for Our Homeless Shoe Drive to Wednesday to collect even more.
"Our goal was 3,000 pair of shoes for the drive," Guarantee President Rosco Rolnick said in a news release. "We have surpassed that and are closer to 3,500 pair!"
The donations benefit men, women and children at the Bakersfield Homeless Center. The drive has brought in more than 85,000 pairs of shoes over 28 years.
Usable shoes can be brought to the store at 21st Street and Chester Avenue in downtown Bakersfield or KGET-17 at the corner of 22nd and L streets.
Sponsors include Galbraith North America, which loads and takes the donations to the Bakersfield Homeless Center, Capital Dental, KGET-17, Telemundo and The Bakersfield Californian.