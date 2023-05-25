 Skip to main content
Record number of travelers to hit the road over Memorial Day weekend

20180524-bc-traffic-1

Traffic on Highway 99 at the eastbound Highway 58 exchange.

 File photo

Brace yourself, Kern County: This Memorial Day weekend is projected to go down in the history books as the busiest travel holiday since record-keepers of such information started keeping tabs on the numbers. 

Specifically, AAA predicted 3.3 million Southern Californians will go more than 50 miles away from their home these next few days, which is a 7.7 percent increase from last year, said Marie Montgomery, a spokeswoman with the Auto Club of California. This number is a slight uptick since 2019, prior to the pandemic disrupting normal lifestyles, she added. 

You can reach Ishani Desai at 661-395-7417. You can also follow her at @_ishanidesai on Twitter. 

