It was more than two years ago when two members of the Cuevas family suffered traumatic injuries when a big rig slammed into their SUV at Panama Lane and South Union Avenue in southeast Bakersfield. Twenty-eight months later the family has been awarded more than $70 million in damages for the crash, which happened Aug. 14, 2017.
The $70,578,289 verdict is the highest personal injury verdict in Kern County history, according to a news release from the law firm of Rodriguez & Associates, which represented the Cuevas family.
According to the release, Tomasa Cuevas was driving her children, Alex and Maritza, to shop for school clothes when a big rig ran a red light and slammed into their SUV, the release said.
The mother was knocked unconscious and suffered numerous skull and facial fractures. Alex, a star cross-country runner, suffered similar injuries. Doctors said he might never run again, the release said.
Daughter Maritza was in the back seat and saw, first-hand. "the horrific injuries to her mom and brother,” the release said.
The accident put Tomasa in the hospital for nearly a month and Alex Cuevas told The Californian in October of that year that his hips were dislocated because of the seat belt. At the time, the effects of the accident wer still visible on Alex, showing the swelling and darkness that still lingered from a fracture of his left eye socket.
Life for Cuevas and the Ridgeview High School boys cross country team was sent into a tailspin.
"We didn't know what was going to happen. It was scary," Ridgeview coach Greg Dobbs told The Californian that fall. "(Former Ridgeview coach) Adam (Setzer) and I were on the phone for probably 20 seconds in complete silence. It took a few days to recover as a team. The kids were pretty down about it because (Alex) is an amazing kid and we are a close group."
While Alex recovered after being transferred from Kern Medical to Valley Children's Hospital in Madera, the rest of the Ridgeview team dedicated the season to Alex, with or without him.
Despite the challenges, Alex, who was one of the top runners as a freshman, returned to the team.
“This was a crash that was 100 percent preventable because the truck driver should never have been on the road in the first place because he was driving on a suspended driver’s license,” the release said. "The family is grateful and thankful to the Kern County jury for listening to their story."
NO kidding. This article is a hack job- the case could have been worth 100million as far as we know. Facts- fake news is here to stay it seems
AND Rodriguez just paid for his new building downtown
You need to back to journalism school! Who was defendant and who was the driver AND was the defendant cited by the CHP and or sentence? No wonder we are noted as a third rate back water town of BACKWARDSFIELD!
And that’s the news.... All local “ News “
agencies are the same
