Roadway reconstruction along Panama Lane began this week, Bakersfield's Public Works Department reported Tuesday.
The reconstruction will take place on Panama Lane between Mountain Vista Drive and Old River Road, and Old River Road from Panama Lane to Gazelle Creek Lane, according to a department news release.
During construction, eastbound Panama Lane from Mountain Vista Drive to Old River Road will be closed. The release said Southbound Old River Road from Panama Lane to Gazelle Creek Lane will also be closed.
Alternate access and traffic detours will be provided during the closure period. All street work is scheduled to be completed by Aug. 2.
For information, contact Public Works Construction Superintendent Roy Campos at 661-326-3049.
(1) comment
Only took them 10 years...and what about the horrible intersection at Gosford!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.