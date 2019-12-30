Kern County mountains were a snowy and icy nightmare last week following Christmas with drivers stuck on highways, but Alta Sierra Ski Resort was one place benefiting from it.
The resort reported receiving 18 inches of new snow on freshly packed powder late last week, according to its website. It then received three more inches during a snowfall that hit late Sunday night and early Sunday morning.
Alta Sierra has a base of 36 inches.
"Any snow heading into the Christmas break is good for ski resorts," said co-owner Garro Ellis.
Because of the recent snowfall, the resort will stay open until Jan. 5, 2020. Afterward, employees evaluate the snow and the resort will remain open on the weekends. Visitors should check its website, www.altasierra.com, for any last minute changes.
Merry Christmas! Tomorrow while we celebrate Christmas Day off we’re PUMPED for the snow forecast. Expectations are for 18-24” of MORE snow. Ready for some great times from Dec 26-Jan 5? Carry chains as roads are already snow covered. Video from today’s snowfall. Let it snow! pic.twitter.com/4WvWjqAUad— Alta Sierra Ski Area (@Altasierraski) December 25, 2019
Travelers are advised to have tire chains with them if they plan on driving to the resort. They may be required on either Rancheria Road and Highway 155.
He may be a bit biased, but Ellis believes Alta Sierra is a great family resort with plenty of activities to please everyone.
Rather than dangerously stopping on the side of the highway to sled down a mountain, the resort has a tube park that gives kids the same thrills in a safe manner. An automated lift also takes riders to the top of the course, taking away that daunting hike up the mountain to sled down again.
Tickets cost $30 per person for a two hour session and a tube is included.
Visitors can rent skis, poles, snowboards and boots for various prices. They can also get a ski lesson if they're not too confident going down those daunting mountains.
"They’re phenomenal at it. If you want to get your child up on a board or skis, they’re very hands-on," Ellis said. "Some parents want to get ski lessons too."
If families need to take a break and warm up, warming huts equipped with hot drinks, food and televisions are available.
The resort opened earlier this month, and compared to previous years, it's shaping out to be a strong season.
"We had decent snow last year, but it was a tough year even then," Ellis said. "We’ve been open through March before."
The Alta Sierra Ski Resort is located approximately one hour from Bakersfield in the southern most tip of the Sierra Nevada Mountains and is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
