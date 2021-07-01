Recall petition against Fairfax board members approved

A recall effort against three board members of the Fairfax School District, including president Palmer Moland, was approved Thursday by the Kern County Elections Division.
Fellow trustees Alma Rios and Jose Luis Tapia are also the target of the recall effort by district employees, parents and community members. The trio have formed a majority voting bloc on the school board on a series of controversial decisions that have riled the community, caught the attention of a grand jury and earned an audit from the Kern County Superintendent of Schools' Fiscal Crisis & Management Analysis Team.
Pamela Padilla, a print room aide in the district who is part of the recall effort, said she had become impatient that it had taken time to approve the recall petition. She got upset waiting for its approval, while the board majority continued to spend money on law firms, she said.
The board's spending on law firms is what attracted the scrutiny of a grand jury, whose report stated that the board should "examine the funds spent on legal services, justify the need for multiple law firms."
The recall petition was delivered to the three members at their May 4 meeting, so the community has been ready for the next step.
"All our hard work and dedication to our community and our school district has finally paid off with the approval of the petition," she said. "Finally, a glimpse of hope for all of us in this community."
The recall effort was officially approved Thursday afternoon, according to the county's Registrar of Voters, Mary Bedard.
Padilla said the people behind the recall effort — teachers, employees and other community members — are prepared. They have signs ready to set up in the area to let people know about the effort. They plan to host events where people can sign. They have plans to head to Walmart. They may send out mailers. The target goal is 2,000 voters.
"I don’t think it’s going to be that hard once we get out there," Padilla said.