Real Road will be reduced to one lane Monday and Tuesday to remove steel beams, according to the city of Bakersfield.
A single lane will remain open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. when Real Road is closed between Stockdale Highway and Elica Drive.
There may be a full closure of Real Road as well during the removal of falsework, the city of Bakersfield wrote.