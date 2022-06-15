Real estate broker declares candidacy for City Council

A longtime local commercial real estate broker announced his candidacy for Ward 3 of the Bakersfield City Council.
Boyd Binninger notes on his website he's a lifelong Bakersfield resident, studying at Colonel Nichols Elementary, Compton Junior High, Foothill, Highland and Bakersfield College, before graduating from Cal Poly San Luis Obispo.
His website notes he wants to represent the areas of Ward Three, from northeast Bakersfield to Westchester and the 34th Street Corridor, "so that they are no longer neglected at City Hall."
Boyd announced his candidacy Wednesday morning in front of City Hall South.