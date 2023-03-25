 Skip to main content
Ready or not, Kern County educators, here comes ChatGPT

Bill Moseley

As an innovations instructor for Kern High School District teachers, Cory Olague continually researches the latest trends and tools in the world of educational technology.

What has been the most talked-about topic for the past four months?

