Readers remember Sept. 11

I was getting ready for work that morning when my wife, Cheryl, told me to come look at the TV and watched the second plane hit the towers and there were two other attacks.
Right after that I packed two gun bags with firearms and ammo to head to our family business Taylor Tire & Brake because this appeared to be a precursor to a coordinated attack and we didn't want to get caught unprepared and didn't know what the day would bring. Ultimately nothing else happened, but it was a somber day with all of us listening to the radio and watching TV news.
— Dick Taylor, Bakersfield
•••
I was home. I lived five minutes from San Francisco. I turned on the TV when the second plane crashed. I felt sick; couldn't move. I would cross the Bay Bridge daily for work but we were told to stay home. Local news speculated bridges/S.F. to be targets; scary! Too close to home! I cried all day; the victims/families, I shared their pain — the calls broke my heart. I watched in disbelief the flames, smoke and people jumping to their deaths in desperation. I will never forget feelings of helplessness, numbness, so much sadness. USA, my home, was violated.
— Mariella Canepa, Bakersfield
•••
On Sept. 1, 2001, a group of 14 of us (including wives) were heading for England/Scotland for a dream golf trip, heading home on Sept. 12 we thought. We played several British Open Courses, including St. Andrews. Our last round was on Sept. 11 at the famous Muirfield golf course. After completing our round, we headed back to the hotel for lunch at the hotel bar. The television was on and we were just in time to see the second plane crash into the twin towers. We were all stunned. We were even more bummed out when we found out we could not leave the country for seven more days. No planes allowed to fly. We were heartbroken and in total shock. It made me aware of how vulnerable we really are.
— George Culver, Bakersfield
•••
I had ridden my bike to East Bakersfield High School early so I would have time to shower and prep for the day. In the locker room, I was listening to the "Mark and Brian Show” on a local radio station. Suddenly the show’s hosts said, “Something’s happening in New York and we’re not sure what, so we’re going to switch to a network news feed.”
As I was walking to my classroom, reporters were trying to process what had happened to the first tower that had been struck by a commercial jet. On my way upstairs, I informed the only other teacher who was up that early about what was happening, and we switched on our televisions in time to witness the second airplane crash into the towers. We kept our televisions on all morning, trying to understand with our students what was happening.
Our librarian emailed out information about the World Trade Center to all the teachers in an attempt to provide some sort of context. In particular, I remember one student commenting that a lot of his classmates were probably going to end up in the military and going off to fight in a war because of this. A lot of EB students do enlist in the armed forces as a way to improve their chances for a better life. After 9/11, I often worried for the safety and well-being of my former students.
— Mike Warner, Bakersfield
•••
On Sept. 11, 2001, I arrived to work early to catch up on my job duties before my dream vacation to Paris starting a couple of days later. The unit was very quiet and the staff had gathered in an empty patient room looking up at the TV screen.
As I walked in the room and looked up at the TV screen the second plane hit the World Trade Center. The quietness permeated the room — a sense of shock, sadness and disbelief. My co-workers turned to me and commented, “You are not going to Paris this Thursday."
They were correct, as the events of that terrible day unfolded, reports of death and destruction became all too true.
Flights were canceled, the entire country was at a standstill. My flight, hotels and tours were promptly refunded. No questions needed to be asked. I was lost as most Americans were.
Yes, I missed out on my trip to Paris but so many more horrendous losses were being felt from this terrible day. Family, friends, co-workers, rescue personnel and care workers had to deal with a tragedy of this magnitude. Compared to my canceled trip, I considered myself lucky. As a patriotic American, I felt a sense of sadness at the loss of feeling secure here at home in America.
Yes, I finally did make it to Paris but with an underlying sense of melancholy. I remembered all that happened prior to my trip and felt sad. I do realize my sense of being a proud American, my faith in America, was restored after that unfathomable day, 9/11/2001.
— Mindy White, Bakersfield
•••
Hearing the first reports on the radio, I ran into our bedroom waking my wife, asking repeatedly, “Where’s CNN?" We soon had CNN on with video of this unfolding disaster leaving us experiencing both horror and anger all at the same time.
President Bush’s comments were exactly what I expected to hear and, even while I’m a Democrat, my approval rating of him soared to the stratosphere.
The nation and our lives in it have become, for lack of a better word, harder; less trust, more suspicion, and more paranoia forcing us to endure more frequent security checks and procedures.
— Stephen Montgomery, Bakersfield
•••
I was a California journalist. Woke up. Heard the towers had fallen. Immediately thought of my ex-boyfriend, Reynold. At Brown University, he was teased for being the only Black with a water polo scholarship. He believed his life should be of service. He went to Brown's medical school. Then Harlem Hospital, rose to run the emergency room. I hadn't talked to him in years. But, on 9/11, my call was the only call that got through to Reynold. He was on the twin towers site. He helped victims late into the night and beyond. We got back together. But, he was dedicated to medicine. I to journalism. We didn't last. But, when the country's in need, I know my call will get through to him.
— Skye Dent, Bakersfield
•••
We had been married earlier in the year, but my parents weren’t able (due to ongoing medical treatments) to come to Bakersfield for the ceremony, so we went to visit them late August and early September. We had arrived back in California on United Flight 175 out of Boston to LAX on Sept. 10.
I had been busy at home trying to catch up, as I had to be at work the next day. My daughter, Casey, called me on the phone and insisted in a frantic voice to turn on the TV! We saw the recording of United Flight 175 plunging into the south tower. My immediate reaction was, this can’t be real. We left the TV on until it finally sunk in. It didn’t dawn on us, until later, that we missed that flight by one day.
— Larry and Pat Mumford, Bakersfield
•••
Our family was in D.C. celebrating my nephew's second birthday when 9/11 occurred. President Bush said to keep the economy going, so our family was at Walmart with a loaded cart when I saw one cashier with NO customers. Why? Because the young man was wearing a turban. I said, "Come on, we're going over there."
When we got to that other register, I told the clerk, "I apologize. People don't understand that you are Sikh. You are not a terrorist." He simply said, "Thank you." A long line formed behind us. I guess someone just had to be first.
— Glenda Chun, Bakersfield
•••
We were on a cruise ship returning from Alaska when my husband saw on TV that New York was being attacked. Unbelievable.
After docking in Vancouver, Canada, we were advised that the U.S. border was closed, and we were guests of Canada. I was in charge of 30 passengers and responsible for their return to the U.S.
After four days (guests of the cruise line), I was able to obtain plane reservations for all to Seattle. Success — Southern California, next stop.
— Loretta Becherucci, Bakersfield