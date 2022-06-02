Reader response to mosquito spray plan: 'Where do I sign up?'

So much for the “not in my backyard” syndrome.
When the Kern Mosquito & Vector Control District revealed Tuesday that it plans to use a truck-mounted machine to kill mosquito larvae by blasting a substance into the air in three residential neighborhoods in Bakersfield, it seemed likely that some might not care for the idea.
But most local residents — at least so far — seem to love the plan.
"Yeah, where do I sign up?" said retired geologist Tim Stonelake.
"Welcome news," said Kay Kiyomi.
"Yes, please," added Terri Jones.
In a Facebook post, The Californian asked locals to share their thoughts and responses to the mosquito district's plan to enlist a new weapon in the fight against the Aedes aegypti mosquito, also known as "ankle-biter."
Beginning Monday, the district will try out a new strategy in limited areas in Bakersfield — and if it is successful, the project will likely be expanded to larger areas.
The district will use an A1 Super Duty mist blower mounted on a flatbed truck. The blower, or atomizer, will produce a fine mist, a mixture of water and larvicide that will be blown up into the air as the truck moves slowly through designated residential areas.
The plume of mist will be distributed over the front yards and back yards of homes in residential neighborhoods, said Terry Knight, a spokesman for the district.
If wind conditions cooperate, the machine should generate a cloud of mist that settles on the front yards and back yards of homes on either side of the street.
The motorized atomizer mixes water with a product called VectoBac WDG, which contains Bacillus thuringiensis israelensis, or Bti, a naturally occurring soil bacteria whose toxicity is limited to mosquitoes and related flies, according to the district.
Bti has no toxicity to people and pets, Knight said, and it won't harm fish in ponds or even other insects. Bti also is certified for the treatment of organic crops.
The process is known as Wide Area Larvicide Spray, or WALS treatment.
"I 100 percent support this. We need it, I believe other areas in California already have it and have controlled their mosquito population because of it," said Bakersfield resident Neel Sannappa.
"I have taken two family members for urgent care because they've had severe reactions to the bites," said Bakersfield resident Christine Luther Zimmerman. "I appreciate vector stepping up."
"They can start in my neighborhood," said Peter Wollesen, of Bakersfield. "Bti has been used safely for many years, and is completely safe for humans."
Those in favor of the project, at least so far, have clearly outnumbered those against it, including in phone calls and emails. But not everyone was ready to welcome the larvae-killing residential applications.
Glen Pruett, who served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1970 to 1986, said he knows "plenty of Marines who continue to suffer from Agent Orange and a few who have died."
The infamous herbicide and defoliant used by the U.S. military during the Vietnam War caused serious health problems for America servicemen who were exposed to the chemical. Many are still suffering its effects.
"The concept of anyone with knowledge of the Agent Orange fiasco trusting the government when it comes to spraying our yards indiscriminately is insane," Pruett said in an email.
Stephen Yaws, a sustainable gardener in Bakersfield, said he has serious reservations about the effort to control the ankle-biter population with a product he doesn't trust.
And Sandy Ochsner Ahrens agreed, recalling the "hype of the magical virtues of a wonderful and harmless chemical called Roundup," she said of the once-ubiquitous herbicide.
The mosquito-abatement district has chosen three 1-square-mile zones, in southwest, northwest and northeast Bakersfield to spray repeatedly over the next several weeks.
The Rev. Curtis Richardson, who retired a few years ago as pastor of the Open Door Church of God in Christ, said he heartily welcomes the district's newest effort to stem the tide of the aggressive new pest in Bakersfield.
"I noticed southeast Bakersfield is not included in this effort," he said. "We have a serious problem with these mosquitos over here, too.
The city's southeast is too often neglected by the powers that be, he said. But in this case, he hopes Kern Mosquito will include the southeast if and when the anti-mosquito project expands.
"We feel kind of left out," he said.