Attorney General William Barr released the entire, heavily redacted Mueller Report Thursday morning on alleged Russian interference in the 2016 election, the Trump campaign's alleged interaction with Russian citizens and questions about President Trump's supposed obstruction of justice relative to the investigation.
House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy of Bakersfield, a close ally of the president, reacted to the public release of special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigative report that was provided by the Department of Justice:
“Nothing we saw today changes the underlying results of the 22-month long Mueller investigation that ultimately found no collusion," McCarthy wrote in a statement.
"Notwithstanding the partisan echo chamber to do otherwise, I fully approve of how Attorney General Barr has balanced legal requirements with the public’s need to know in handling the release of the report. He complied with the law by protecting grand jury material, classified information, and the integrity of the investigative process. Democrats want to keep searching for imaginary evidence that supports their claims, but it is simply not there.
"It is time to move on. Americans deserve better than this partisan quest to vilify a political opponent and I urge our Democratic colleagues in the House to put their emotions and opinions aside, and instead use that passion to come to the table and work on real solutions for all Americans.”
