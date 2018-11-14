• Political consultant Cathy Abernathy said McCarthy's election is a bonus to the country even more so than just Kern County because he's going to win back the House of Representatives and ensure the conservative agenda is carried out in the future.
"He's going back in there to keep that alive and help the president secure that agenda," she said, describing it as honorable that he's taken on the task.
She said McCarthy's philosophy of government is deeply rooted, and he understands where the nation's wealth comes from: the minds of the people and the land they live on.
Abernathy said Democrats have an agenda of free college and free health care and don't support tax cuts or secure borders. McCarthy will oppose that agenda, she said.
"The nation isn’t behind all this genderless business and everyone just pouring into this country and you go to college and not pay for it," she said. "You need to earn things in this world."
While he faces a formidable challenge, McCarthy won't lose heart, Abernathy said.
"You certainly could get overwhelmed, but he always has a smile and it reflects his attitude that this is worth fighting for."
• Assemblyman Vince Fong, 34th Assembly District, said in a news release, "I want to congratulate my friend Kevin McCarthy who was elected today to lead the fight in Congress as our nation’s Republican Leader to protect our nation’s freedom and to ensure the opportunity and the security of every American.
"Kern County will continue to play a central role in leading our nation. Kevin is the best leader to earn our House majority back with his work ethic and commitment to our country.”
• "Finally some good news." — June M. Blair via Facebook.
• "Hallelujah Hallelujah." — Teresa Houston-Howard via Facebook.
She says, "The nation isn’t behind all this genderless business," which is a pretty hateful sentence if you just happen to be born with a body that tells you one thing and a brain that tells you another. On the low end (0.005% of the population), that's still 20,000 people. 20,000 Americans that this lady is willing to toss in the trash.
