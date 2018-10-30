Getting closed down by the health department for rodent infestation is never a good thing.
For any retail establishment.
But the legacy saloon Amestoy's on the Hill in east Bakersfield, which was closed by county public health officers Oct. 8 after an inspector found rodent droppings, has decided to confront the bad publicity face to rat face.
First the dive bar cleaned up its act in record time and reopened two days later. Then proprietor Mike Miller ordered T-shirts adorned with slogans like “Rat Patrol,” and another showing two animated rats being sprayed by a can of pesticide and running for their lives yelling, “We’re out of here!”
It's about attitude. It's about turning bad news on its head, said Miller, who began running the 70-year-old watering hole in 2007.
Miller's sense of humor became even more evident when he placed a rubber rat inside one of his display beer coolers behind the bar.
"I'm not one to hide from anything. I'm a big boy. It ultimately falls on my shoulders," Miller said as he sat at Amestoy's Tuesday morning talking about the historic past and uncertain future of the neighborhood dive bar.
Miller also had beer coozies made — in pink — decorated with the words, “Amestoy’s River Rats Support Breast Cancer Awareness.”
Proceeds from sales of the beer coolers will go toward fighting breast cancer.
The idea came from former Amestoy's bartender Jessica Lessaos, now a barber at All American Barbershop in Bakersfield's downtown.
"Over the years, Amestoy's has become known for it's quirky T-shirts," she said, grinning. Some so quirky, the messages can't be repeated in a family newspaper.
"The bar has always been involved in the community," Lessaos said.
Miller, who also operates a successful cocktail catering business and recently bought into shared ownership of the Grenadier Lounge on Columbus, has worked at Amestoy's in one job or another since 1985. If it weren't for the Amestoy family, he wouldn't have learned the trade that ultimately led to his success.
"This is making a negative into a positive," Miller said. "If you can't take the punches, get out of the game."
Miller isn't getting out of the game, but he's getting out of Amestoy's. Not tomorrow, not next week. But within a year.
"I'm done," he said. "There used to be dinosaurs. There used to be stagecoaches." There used to be Amestoy's.
"I've been broken into 12 times," he said. When he caught the man who had been stealing his security cameras, he made a deal with him to protect the bar.
"This neighborhood is just beating me up."
That very morning he rousted a man who was sleeping on the bar's front stoop. Again.
Miller owns the liquor license, but he doesn't own the building. So he says he'll be out before one year passes.
"I don't own it, so I can't sell it."
And he can't save it, despite the history he shares with the place, the memories made, the friends made there.
"It makes me sad. I don't want to see it go," said Monica Smith, who was working behind the bar Tuesday.
Jess Sepulveda, 57, who goes by the nickname "Menace," is a regular who's been frequenting Amestoy's since he began sweeping the bar's parking lot and pulled weeds as a kid.
"Marie Amestoy (who founded the bar with her husband, Frank, in 1948) would pay us with a silver dollar," Sepulveda remembered.
But the neighborhood in those days, though never rich, was more prosperous.
"The neighborhood got rough," he said. "The kids got rougher."
But Amestoy's was a sanctuary, where jokes were told by Frank, Jr. and Miller, who worked as a kind of rude comedy duo behind the bar.
While Miller won't say when the last day will be, Lessaos thinks she knows him well enough to guess. He's always said if he was going to close, it would be on June 29, the bar's birthday — a date that is branded into the top of the bar.
"If I was a betting woman," Lessaos said, "I'd guess he'd close on June 29th, Amestoy's 71st birthday."
But when it happens, she said, it will be like losing a friend.
