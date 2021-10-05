'Rapport and partnerships': National Night Out aims to build both

About 100 Bakersfield residents arrived at Patriots Park on Tuesday night to attend the Bakersfield Police Department’s National Night Out.
The event aims to create bonds between the community and law enforcement agencies. Citizens can interact with officers in a non-emergency setting, and therefore build connections with one another, said Carina Ortiz, the event organizer and a BPD community relations supervisor.
“In order to do (public safety) effectively, we have to have partnerships,” BPD Chief Greg Terry said. “It’s not just law enforcement — it's all of the other private and public partners here that all make for a safer community.”
An integral part of the event highlighted the multiple departments within the BPD that play a role in protecting the public, Ortiz said.
The SWAT team, DUI enforcement, Crime Scene Unit and more all provided activities for children. California Highway Patrol, Bakersfield Fire Department and Kern County Probation personnel also attended.
National Night Out was not limited to only first responders; businesses and nonprofits spread their message and provided games for entertainment, too. Examples included Starbucks, Kern County Aging and Adult Services and Y-Empowerment.
Local domestic violence nonprofit Y-Empowerment focuses on services for families. The organization sought to show the positive side of law enforcement and the benefits it can provide to victims of abuse, said Nila Hogan, the executive director of Y-Empowerment.
“A lot of people have come forward, letting us know that they don't know about a lot of resources for children who are affected by child abuse,” Hogan said. “We really want to highlight what the police actually do.”
Starbucks pitched its tent because it shares a similar goal with the BPD: both serve the community, said Stephanie Jordan, a district manager with Starbucks.
“We all really feel a strong connection to the people that live here,” Jordan said. “Anytime we can support law enforcement, the better.”
Cindy Cadena brought her grandchildren to scope out the activities advertised by Stay Focused Ministries.
Sara Sanchez brought her family to the event. She was surprised by the sheer number of support systems protecting Bakersfield residents she had not previously thought about.
Sanchez said she hopes her children can understand where to seek help after seeing the myriad booths.
“I feel comfortable about being able … to know that they're there to help,” Sanchez said.
The personnel who make up Kern County law enforcement agencies are just like any other residents, Ortiz said. Their kids go to the same schools and churches and are involved in sports. These non-crisis activities allow the community to bond with police, she added.
George Floyd’s death and protests that overtook this country still remain on officers’ minds, Ortiz said. Therefore, events that foster community participation are integral to BPD’s mission statement, Ortiz said.
“It’s about establishing and building ... rapport and partnerships,” Ortiz said.