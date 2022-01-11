Rapid tests distributed by school districts see few reporting results

Last Thursday, Kern County school districts began to distribute 195,000 rapid COVID test kits from the state to K-12 students — one for just about every student in the public school system.
The state’s goal was to provide students with a way to take a COVID test as they returned to class from winter break. The California Department of Public Health instructed school districts to encourage parents to share the test results of students — positive or negative — with Kern Public Health.
But so far, few have.
Despite a winter surge in COVID-19 cases that produced a single-day record Jan. 3 of more than 1,500 cases, the results of just 80 home tests — both those passed out at schools or acquired in other ways — have been reported within Kern County since Jan. 1, according to Public Health spokeswoman Michelle Corson. That’s about half the total number of home tests reported during the entire pandemic, which is 161, according to county public health officials. And that number may not be exclusive to the rapid test kits that schools have distributed.
Corson said Tuesday the results of at-home tests are largely unreported. Unlike tests performed by health care providers and laboratories, reporting the results of home tests, positive or negative, is not mandated.
She added that positive test results from at-home tests are included in the California Reportable Disease Information Exchange (CalREDIE), which is the state’s reporting system. They will be logged as “suspected positives,” and they will not be logged on the state’s COVID-19 dashboard, Corson said.
It’s unclear how many testing kits have been distributed.
Some districts, such as Rosedale Union, sent a testing kit home with every student on Thursday. Many districts made the kits available for pickup. Panama-Buena Vista Union School District made its kits available at schools on Friday and Monday, and later this week, the remainder of the tests will be available at the district office. The Bakersfield City School District also encouraged parents to pick up kits. The Kern High School District left it up to school sites to decide how to handle distribution.
PBVUSD said it has not kept track of the results in a systematic way, according to district spokeswoman Kelsey Brackett.
“We do not track the results; however, our local health department and CDPH requests parents submit results to them directly for tracking purposes,” Brackett said.
However, Corson notes that reports from schools notify Public Health about any positive results.
“This may include positive notifications from community testing or home tests,” she said.
Attendance rates in the two largest elementary school districts have dipped since school began last Monday. In BCSD, the attendance was 83 percent on Jan. 3, and 78 percent a week later.
In PBVUSD, it was 85.35 percent on Jan. 3 and 79.4 percent a week later. Brackett also noted the dip between Tuesdays: 86.94 percent on Jan. 4 to 83.97 percent a week later.
In KHSD, attendance was steady: 89.44 percent on Jan. 3, and 89.13 percent a week later.
Health experts and educators have noted that the increased demand for testing in schools tends to find more cases in schools. Mild sniffles that might have been overlooked as allergies at home will require testing at school.
The goal of home testing was to find and isolate cases to mitigate the spread of COVID in schools, according to Robert Meszaros, spokesman for the Kern County Superintendent of Schools.
It’s unclear if more home tests could be playing a role in the rising number of cases being found in juveniles. While the number of positive cases of COVID reported has risen recently in all age groups in Kern County, the fastest rise has been in those 17 years old and younger.
On Jan. 6, 16.76 percent of new COVID cases in Kern County were among those under 18. The share has risen each day. On Tuesday, children made up 23 percent of new cases identified in Kern County.
There have been 1,735 new positive COVID cases among children added to the county dashboard since Jan. 6 — that represents 6 percent of all cases of COVID experienced among children since the pandemic began.