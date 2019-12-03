Drivers through Hart Park beware. Kern County Park Rangers are now armed with a speed-detecting device and are focused on reducing the number of vehicles that drive through the park above the legal limit.
Since Nov. 1, the rangers have been using a light detection and ranging device – known as LIDAR – to track high speeds throughout Hart Park. The device uses a laser to determine the speed of its target, and is so far considered a success at getting people to slow down.
“My guys are telling me it’s having an effect out there, and I’m sure the longer it goes on, people will get the word out,” said Chief Park Ranger Shane Denton. “The goal is just to get people to slow down so we don’t have someone get run over.”
Although the speed limit throughout Hart Park is 25 miles per hour, drivers are frequently clocked above 40 mph as the speed limit of the Alfred Harrell Highway reduces upon entering the park.
At the most recent Parks Commission meeting, Denton reported that the new LIDAR gun had been catching speeders. Commissioner William Chapman indicated he was pleased with the new device and suggested a portion of the speeders were soccer moms and dads trying to get kids to their games on time.
A story has circulated that one ranger even dropped off a kid at a game in the park after pulling the child’s parent over for speeding.
Denton said rangers had not had access to such sophisticated technology for many years. Recently, speed control inside the park had been relegated to a technique known as “bumper clocking,” in which a ranger would drive behind a vehicle for a short distance and use the speed on the dashboard to determine if the driver was speeding.
“But when it comes to the challenge of that citation, the LIDAR is really the most effective way to determine, and to demonstrate, that speed was broken,” said General Services Division Chief Bret Haney.
In the 1990s rangers used a radar gun to catch speeders, but the antiquated device fell out of use. Now, the county hopes to use its new device not only for citations, but also as education.
“We want to make sure the public knows we are out there to keep everybody safe,” Haney said.
The new effort to catch speeders comes at a time when the county is trying to revitalize Hart Park. Officials are working to make a new master plan for the park into a reality.
Kern County residents have complained that the park has fallen off from the glory days, but the new plan calls for the park to be returned to its status as a “jewel” of the county.
Before any of that can happen, though, the county wants to secure the roadways. So think twice before speeding through the park, because somebody may be watching.
(3) comments
Now if the BPD can just use them in the city to reduce speeding, that would be something to really celebrate. My car has been rear-ended twice in less than 4 months while stopped at a red light, so I know from where I speak.
Really? Bring those rangers with their speed guns to bring down the speed racers in the southwest
It has noting to do with safety! It is all about the money they make through extortion! 1F7T7G6
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.