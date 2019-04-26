The Mt. Pinos Ranger District signaled Friday it is ready to proceed with a contentious forest-thinning project in the mountain ridge above Frazier Park.
The district said Los Padres National Forest Supervisor Kevin Elliott signed a decision memo April 9 allowing work to begin following an environmental review of the 1,626-acre Tecuya Ridge Shaded Fuelbreak project.
The project involves the removal of dense clusters of dead or dying trees, grinding up brush and burning piles of leftover wood.
The forest service said the work will give firefighters room to fight wildfires and provide a buffer that the forest service asserts is needed to protect the mountain communities of Frazier Park, Lake of the Woods, Lebec, Pinon Pines Estates and Pine Mountain Club.
A spokesman for the forest service said the work could begin as early as this report.
Environmental groups including Los Padres ForestWatch have opposed the project, saying it would unnecessarily remove 95 percent of the area's native sagebrush and two-thirds its trees, some of which California condors use as roosting sites.
The group alleges the forest service inappropriately used a loophole to forgo a more extensive review of the project. It argues the project has the potential to raise wildfire risks by opening the forest to sunlight that could dry out parts of the forest and expose it to winds that could fuel the spread of wildfire.
Instead of thinning the forest, Los Padres ForestWatch argues, the government should promote actions to protect communities where they stand. It advocates clearing brush around homes to create defensible spaces, among other preventative measures.
“With approval of this project, the Forest Service is setting a dangerous precedent for shirking environmental review and public input for logging projects that can have significant impacts on endangered species in the Los Padres National Forest,” Los Padres ForestWatch Conservation Director Bryant Baker said in a news release.
The forest service asserted in a news release the project will make the forest more resistant to insects, disease and drought.
"By removing standing and down fuels we increase our ability to directly suppress fire in a safe and efficient manner," Elliott said in the release.
A recent report by the Sacramento Bee newspaper examined data from the U.S. Census Bureau and Cal Fire maps in an effort to gauge communities in California that face the gravest threat from potential wildfires. It named Frazier Park and Pine Mountain Club as being at the highest risk level.
