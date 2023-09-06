gray wolf OR-93

A gray wolf identified as OR-93, who traveled south from Oregon, was apparently hit by a vehicle in Lebec in 2021. But last month, a pack of at least five gray wolves was reported in Tulare County in the southern Sierra Nevada.

 Photo courtesy of the California Department of Fish and Wildlife

A gray wolf pack's recent arrival in the Sequoia National Forest has not been welcome news for Kern County ranchers.

Worried too few deer roam the forest already — and constrained by state and federal regulations against shooting a wolf even if it's caught pursuing or eating cattle — local ranchers say it probably won't be long before the new predators make easy prey of their livestock.