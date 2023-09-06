A gray wolf pack's recent arrival in the Sequoia National Forest has not been welcome news for Kern County ranchers.
Worried too few deer roam the forest already — and constrained by state and federal regulations against shooting a wolf even if it's caught pursuing or eating cattle — local ranchers say it probably won't be long before the new predators make easy prey of their livestock.
"Primarily our concern is for the well-being of our animals," said Sheila Bowen, second vice president of the California Cattlemen's Association.
The California Department of Fish and Wildlife reported Aug. 11 a new pack, likely three male wolves and two female, had been confirmed in Tulare County in the Sequoia National Forest — the southernmost tip of the state's population of about 50. None of the five has been collared with a GPS pinpointing device.
At a well-attended gathering Tuesday of the Kern County Cattlemen's Association, tips were shared on how to ward off wolves, such as using light sensors and noisemakers. There was discussion of rules providing financial compensation for livestock determined to have been killed by wolves — and mention of possible additional money for ranchers whose livestock graze within the wolves' range.
But if at a later time financial losses begin to mount because of wolves, some ranchers say they want the state to consider eventually allowing them to shoot gray wolves that threaten their herd.
The CDFW, however, without recent evidence of livestock killed by a gray wolf, sees potential depredation permits as a question for later.
Granting take permits is "not out of the realm of possibility" in the future, CDFW spokeswoman Jordan Traverso said. Even so, she added, "that's so far away right now that it doesn't make sense for us to even talk about it."
The ranchers' concerns represent another side of the state's habitat restoration and preservation efforts. Until a gray wolf from Oregon made it as far south as Lebec before apparently being hit by a vehicle in 2021, the species had not been found in Southern California since 1922. It remains an endangered species in California by state and federal standards.
Porterville rancher John Guthrie, past-president of the Tulare County Farm Bureau, said ranchers who have never dealt with wolves have many questions, including what their legal options are.
The idea of being compensated for dead livestock seems impractical, Guthrie said, especially with rules requiring state investigation of every attack, assuming the evidence remains intact. He added, "Good luck finding one dead calf in a 10,000-acre permit and it's just you and the horse."
His concern was that the wolves are "definitely here and they will be spreading very quickly," and so now's the time to engage with the state.
The wolves "are not going to have a food source" in the southern Sierra, Guthrie said. "We should at least have a conversation" with the state.
CDFW wildlife biologist Abigail Gwinn noted rules regarding depredation permits for mountain lion, bear and even beaver takes have changed in recent years more than she would have expected.
She said it's unclear whether wolves might later be added to that list, and whether ranchers might eventually be allowed to kill wolves found to be hunting livestock. She added there would have to be federal action on such changes in addition to adjustments to state policy.
The gray wolf's southern expansion has happened faster than expected, Gwinn said. The state is trying to create connections with ranchers now, she said, to provide updated information on how to approach compensation matters and ensure appropriate resources are given for wolf deterrents.
"We're trying to get on top of it as fast as we can. But it's new," she said. "It's really new for everybody."
Bowen, a Glennville rancher whose family leases grazing land in the high southern Sierra, said local ranchers are looking to the state for answers.
"We do want to be able to have some resources to protect those animals, and we would like CDFW to help provide those answers," she said.