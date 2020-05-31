With a tone that seemed angry yet peaceful, about 150 people marched Sunday evening from Mechanics Bank Arena east to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Park for a rally.
It was the third night of demonstrations in downtown Bakersfield and beyond as people spoke against police brutality, racism in society and the Memorial Day death of George Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis.
People took turns at the park on East California Avenue venting their frustrations over a megaphone, accompanied by chants of "Black Lives Matter" and "no justice, no peace."
Masks, pizza and water bottles were passed out among those gathered, a scene that appeared different from the previous two nights. Some children stood on the trunk of a car chanting "Black Lives Matter." No police were immediately noticeable.
Vonnesha Harris marched with the group to MLK Park. She said she wanted to be part of a peaceful protest, and disapproved of the vandalism that had happened the previous two days. She wanted to speak out nevertheless.
"We don't want people to look at our skin and think we are about to break into their cars or about to shoot them. We get ugly stares from everybody," Harris said. "I just want to be equal and I want to do it peacefully."
To Harris, racism and police brutality happen even when the cameras aren't rolling.
After the rally at the park, many marched on N Street, and cars were honking their horns.
Outside Mechanics Bank Arena, a group of South High School students were drawn to the demonstration after seeing videos of police brutality.
Anastacia Briviesa said she had been reading about police abuse of power.
"Our generation, we were born into it," she said. "Enough is enough. I'm done reading."
Her friend Milo Gomez said he showed up Sunday to show support for the cause against police brutality.
"I think that people are finally listening," Gomez said. "It's always been through these types of protests that people actually listen and that's what we need to do now."
While some marched to the park, others stayed at the arena. Truxtun Avenue was blocked off to vehicular traffic at various points in front of the Bakersfield Police Department headquarters and the arena. As of The Californian's print deadline, the evening appeared peaceful.
