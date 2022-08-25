Raising a stink: A drained Truxtun Lake leaves hundreds of dead fish to rot

Don’t be surprised if you find yourself driving past the now mostly empty Truxtun Lake and you smell the odor of rotting fish, hundreds of them lying dead and baking in the summer sun.
Drought almost always has a negative effect on Bakersfield, including by affecting the health of local lakes, the wildlife habitat that surrounds them and the quality of life for nearby residents.
Kristen Hall, medical assistant at Comprehensive Blood & Cancer Center — which is located directly across from the now-muddy lake bed — said CBCC patients and staff have been commenting on the odor.
“Imagine undergoing chemotherapy,” she said. Patients are already struggling with nausea issues — and then that smell.
“It must be terrible,” she said.
Dr. Ravi Patel, founder and director of the center, said he too is concerned about the odor and the effect it may have on the treatment experience of patients.
“What can we do about it?” he said. “I’m sure they have a plan.”
The lake and the water that was in it are owned and managed by the city of Bakersfield, and as the multiyear drought reduces municipal water supplies, the city made the difficult decision to let the lake go dry.
“The city’s available water supplies are being prioritized to the water treatment plants for domestic usage: drinking water, shower, cooking, cleaning and general use for our large population in the greater Bakersfield area,” the city’s Public Information Officer Joe Conroy said in an email.
“Therefore, Truxtun Lakes and lakes at The Park at River Walk have been cut back due to the severity of the drought,” he said.
According to Conroy, the two lakes serve multiple purposes. They are not naturally occurring bodies of water, but rather are small basins used for stormwater and water level maintenance.
“They function as water maintenance and groundwater recharge facilities that have been intentionally enhanced to provide community quality of life,” he said.
But these assets are deeply impacted in very dry years.
Rich O’Neil, co-founder of the Kern River Parkway and the nonprofit foundation that supports it, met with city water officials last week, along with representatives from Bring Back the Kern and the local chapter of the Sierra Club.
City officials explained the water shortage issue to the visitors, he said.
But O’Neil believes the harm to fish and other wildlife in and around Truxtun Lake could have been minimized.
“The fish could have been netted and transferred to another location,” he said.
“We’d also like to see more water equity,” he said. “The lakes at golf courses are filled with water, but not Truxtun Lake.”
The city understands the impacts the drought is having on local wildlife, Conroy said.
That’s why it “has contracted with an environmentalist to investigate potential mitigating options for the species at Truxtun Lakes and The Park at River Walk,” he said.
The severity of the ongoing drought has affected the community in a number of ways, including the city’s water supplies.
“The city encourages residents and businesses to conserve water and investigate drought-tolerant landscape options as well,” Conroy added. “The city also has drought resources and conservation kit information on its website: bakersfieldcity.us/402/Rebates-Conservation-Kits.
“The city relies on rainfall and snowfall in the mountains to feed the Kern River and thus our water supply,” Conroy said. “As weather cycles continue, the city looks forward to future years when more water will be available to fill both Truxtun Lakes and the lake at The Park at River Walk.”
