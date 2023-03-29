 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Rainy Wednesday morning didn't stop crowd from showing up to honor Vietnam veterans

Dozens of military veterans, along with friends, family and veteran advocates, joined together on a rainy Wednesday morning at the Portrait of a Warrior Gallery in downtown Bakersfield to pay tribute to those who served during the Vietnam War.

March 29 is National Vietnam War Veterans Day, a day set aside once a year to recognize all Vietnam veterans, and to tell them, "Welcome home."

Reporter Steven Mayer can be reached at 661-395-7353. Follow him on Facebook and on Twitter: @semayerTBC.

Coronavirus Cases