The National Weather Service is predicting possible snow in the Kern County mountain ranges, both on the Grapevine and in the Southern Sierra Nevadas, late Monday night and into Tuesday.
An 80 percent chance of rain-snow mix is predicted Monday evening for the Tehachapi Mountains, with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow showers in the forecast for Tuesday during the day and possibly into the night.
Ditto for Lebec, the mountain town going up the Grapevine southbound from Bakersfield to Los Angeles. A 70 percent chance of precipitation Monday night is followed by a 40 percent chance of rain and snow throughout Tuesday during the day and into the evening.
Jerald Meadows, warning coordinator meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Hanford, said while it's not uncommon for a storm like this to hit in March, it’s more typical for January and February. Not in what's been a dry 2020 thus far, however.
“It’s more frequent then and at a lot more frequent tempo than we have this year,” Meadows said.
Mother Nature could be making up for lost time, though.
Meadows said this storm originated out of a system in the Gulf of Alaska, and a couple more could be coming down later in the week and into the weekend.
