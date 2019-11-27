10 a.m.: All lanes are now open on southbound Highway 99 at the I-5 junction. Crews will remain on scene to monitor as more rainfall is expected throughout the day.
9:30 a.m.: Calfornia Highway Patrol is no longer escorting traffic on the Grapevine, according to the Caltrans District 6 Twitter account.
"Caltrans and CHP will continue monitoring, but for right now all lanes are back in freeflow. Please continue to exercise caution in inclement weather and drive safe!" the Twitter account wrote.
8:10 a.m.: All lanes on southbound Highway 99 at the I-5 junction are closed due to flooding, while snow on the Grapevine has led to cars being escorted by California Highway Patrol officials, according to the Caltrans District 6 Twitter account.
Traffic is being directed onto the truck bypass lanes to continue on southbound I-5.
GRAPEVINE: Reports of snowfall at the Tejon summit on I-5, but it is not sticking to the roadway as of yet. CHP is currently pacing over the pass. pic.twitter.com/cDtQCEuIC1— Caltrans District 6 (@CaltransDist6) November 27, 2019
"Snow is continuing to fall on the Grapevine, however roadways remain clear and CHP is continuing to escort traffic over the pass," the Caltrans District 6 Twitter account stated.
Wintry conditions are expected to continue throughout Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service in Hanford.
