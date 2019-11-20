The season's first rainstorm didn't just bring much-needed water to the southern valley, it was also a harbinger of clean air.
After suffering through weeks of dusty particulate pollution, Bakersfield residents enjoyed near pristine air quality all day Wednesday as the rainfall tamped down dust and air displacement cleaned tiny and dangerous micro-particles from the city's breathable airspace.
Jim Bagnall, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service's Hanford station, said Bakersfield had received 0.37 inch of rain as of 4 p.m. Wednesday. He predicted another 10th of an inch or so could keep Bakersfield damp into early Thursday.
In the higher elevations, the Kern County Mountains received a nice blanket of snow as well, with parts of Pine Mountain Club recording about 6 inches. But the weakening storm is moving northeast, Bagnall said, meaning the Pine Mountain and Frazier Park areas were mostly done with precipitation by Wednesday night, but mountain areas to the northeast, such as Alta Sierra, could see additional snow accumulations overnight Wednesday.
"The next chance for precipitation is probably next Wednesday, Thanksgiving Eve," Bagnall said.
