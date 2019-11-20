Rainy weather contributed to a crash on Highway 99 Wednesday morning involving three vehicles, including a Kern County Sheriff's patrol car, the California Highway Patrol has reported.
The incident occurred at 6:40 a.m. near the Rosedale Highway on-ramp to southbound Highway 99, a CHP news release said. A Ford Explorer was merging onto the highway when it lost traction and spun out in front of two lanes of traffic, CHP said. A Kern County Sheriff's Patrol vehicle and a pickup truck struck the Ford Explorer.
Travis Gaetzman, 33, who was driving the sheriff's patrol vehicle, reported minor injuries and was treated at Kern Medical Center, CHP said.
The crash caused major traffic backups in the area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.