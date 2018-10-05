An estimated 10 million tickets have been sold to events at the Rabobank.
City leaders were so inspired by an arena they visited in Grand Rapids, Mich., that they hired that venue's architect, Detroit-based Rossetti Associates Inc., to design the Rabobank.
A construction trade union's labor strike shut down work on the arena for a full day.
After finishing work on the Rabobank in 1998, the manager and crew at Canadian contracting giant PCL Construction moved on to downtown Los Angeles to begin building the Staples Center.
When Bill Cosby performed at opening night on Oct. 2, 1998, the comedian joked about supposed problems with the new sound system: "Would would Colonel Baker say about this?"
The stadium's capacity opening day was 10,140 people, about three times the city's second-biggest venue, the neighboring theater.
Originally named Centennial Garden after Bakersfield's 100th anniversary in 1998, the arena was renamed after Dutch-owned banking organization Rabobank acquired locally based Valley Independent Bank and agreed to pay the city $2.5 million per year for naming rights.
The city agreed to pay $250,000 to the family of a child who drowned in front of the arena after removing a steel drain cover and getting his knee stuck in a vacuum pump.
The city gave Rabobank's management contract to AEG several years ago, primarily because the Los Angeles-based events firm agreed to cover the city's venue-related financial losses above $415,718 per year.
The U.S. Army had to reimburse the city of Bakersfield after one of its half-track military vehicles drove onto Centennial Plaza, rupturing and falling through part of a fountain installation.
Just two people remain of the original city employees who worked at the civic auditorium before staffing was handed over in 1998 to the Rabobank Arena's private management company, Ogden Corp.
In 20 years, concerts have declined from comprising about 90 percent of the events at Rabobank Arena to about 50 percent now.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.