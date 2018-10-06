Before the cranes and the concrete pourers arrived, there was nothing at the southeast corner of Truxtun Avenue and N Street but a parking lot, a chamber of commerce building and a bold idea.
City leaders wanted to give the people of Bakersfield a family events venue bigger and grander than the civic auditorium next door. To them, an emerging metropolis deserved no less.
So great was their confidence that, on the eve of a final vote of approval in 1997, the City Council raised the building's price by more than $3 million to accommodate more restrooms, better suites and an additional 1,000 seats. Capacity would now exceed 10,000 people.
Immediately skeptics spoke up: What major performers would suddenly consider Bakersfield worthy of a tour stop — and even if they did, who around here could afford to buy a ticket? A lawsuit was filed to halt the project.
But 20 years after comedian Bill Cosby kicked things off the night of Oct. 2, 1998, with a reference to city forefather Col. Thomas Baker, there is little question the building now known as Rabobank Arena has delivered for Bakersfield.
Elton John has performed there three times. The Eagles, Carrie Underwood, Vicente Fernandez, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill have all played to sold-out crowds at the Rabobank.
It's not just about the music, either. The building's private management staff has booked everything from Disney on Ice to professional basketball to bull riding to ice motocross.
FAMILY ENTERTAINMENT FOCUS
Problems have cropped up along the way. A child drowned outside the arena. A military vehicle accidentally destroyed the main outdoor water feature. A major rock band walked out after someone threw a beer bottle onto the stage. Even now, hundreds of thousands of taxpayer dollars are spent every year to subsidize city-owned entertainment venues including the Rabobank.
But second thoughts? Not among the venue's original backers.
"It represents good, quality entertainment, family entertainment" said Mark Salvaggio, the former Ward 7 city councilman who joined his colleagues in unanimously approving the arena's construction. "Bakersfield needed that and still needs that. Instead of going to L.A. or Fresno, we're able to attract some great entertainment."
The Rabobank also has become a vital economic engine that fills hotel rooms and restaurant tables every time it hosts major draws such as the state's annual high school wrestling championships and Jehovah's Witnesses conventions.
‘COMPETITIVE ADVANTAGE’
Conveniently situated near a Marriott hotel, a convention center and a theater, the downtown arena gives the city a "competitive advantage" over others trying to attract events that sustain local hospitality jobs, said David Lyman, manager of Visit Bakersfield, which books events at the Rabobank in partnership with AEG, the Los Angeles-based company that manages the city's entertainment venues.
Ward 6 City Councilwoman Jacquie Sullivan recalled the "unattractive corner" that preceded the arena development, and how she and her concert-loving daughters had laughed off the notion that Elton John would ever be persuaded to perform in Bakersfield.
Now, though, the Rabobank is part of what makes Bakersfield a city to be proud of, she said.
"It has really put Bakersfield on the map," she said. "We have amazing, wonderful amenities, which does benefit our families."
POPULARITY CONTEST
The man most directly responsible for bringing the $39 million, 200,000-square-foot arena to life, City Manager Alan Tandy, spoke proudly of the project, its unbroken sight lines, finished flooring and comfortable seating.
He listed changes to the venue over time: additional room for food and drink concessions, better lighting and electronics, more private suites.
Looking back, he considers the short-lived lawsuit brought by a small group of local residents a typical distraction. And judging by periodic surveys of city services, it seems to him the Rabobank serves residents rather well.
"One or two years, it even beat the Fire Department in popularity," he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.