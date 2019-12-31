Quick action by firefighters early Tuesday prevented a fire at a vacant mobile home in Oildale from displacing 11 people who lived in the home next door.
When firefighters arrived on scene in the 200 block of East Moneta Avenue around 5 a.m. the empty mobile home was engulfed in flames and fire had spread to the exterior of a neighboring home, according to a Kern County Fire Department news release. But firefighters extinguished the fire before it reached the interior of the neighboring home.
No injuries were reported.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.