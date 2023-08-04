A local state senator’s human trafficking bill that stirred clashing debates throughout California remains clouded with questions about how lawmakers can bridge common ground as public discussions for the legislation draw closer.
State Sen. Shannon Grove’s Senate Bill 14 seeks to redefine human trafficking of a minor as a violent crime under the “three strikes” law so perpetrators may face harsher sentencing upon accruing repeat offenses. A defendant with three strikes can get a minimum of a 25-year-to-life prison sentence.
SB 14 could be heard Aug. 16 in the Assembly Appropriations Committee, its spokesperson said Friday. But there’s no public indication lawmakers have come any closer to a resolution.
The Bakersfield Republican’s bill didn’t pass the Assembly Public Safety Committee last month before Gov. Gavin Newsom intervened. Opposing lawmakers sitting on the committee received intense backlash and eventually they passed it out of the committee and onto the Assembly Appropriations Committee.
The chair of the Assembly's Public Safety Committee, Democratic Assemblyman Reggie Jones-Sawyer, first voted against the bill in committee but then reversed course. He spoke with Grove about adding amendments to the bill but she declined those changes, according to a statement from his office issued last month.
The amendments supported by Jones-Sawyer or any conversations between him and Grove to reach a consensus remain unknown.
A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Democrat did not return requests for comment Friday. Brooke Sorensen, a spokeswoman for Grove, did not immediately return a request for comment Friday afternoon.
Jones-Sawyer posted on X — formerly known as Twitter — that despite his vote to move along SB 14, it still needs to be fixed. Human trafficking is a serious crime, he said.
“It could charge trafficking victims and children with a felony,” Jones-Sawyer said. “We are going to improve this bill and provide justice for victims.”
Democrats staunchly claim stiffer penalties don’t help to reduce crime and victims of human trafficking could be subject to longer prison sentences. Republicans celebrated a rare victory as it passed the committee floor.
Lawmakers return to session Aug. 14. Grove has spent the break attempting to rally support around her bill. On Friday, her office released a statement after nine people in the Bay Area were arrested on suspicion of human trafficking and three local children were recovered.
“SB 14 would ensure repeat offenders of child sex trafficking are put behind bars, where they cannot continue to cause pain, suffering and life-long trauma,” Grove said in a statement Friday.
If the bill were to pass out of the Appropriations Committee, it would come before the entire Assembly floor for a final vote, according to Grove’s office.
Ishani Desai can be reached at 661-395-7417. Follow her on Twitter: @_ishanidesai.