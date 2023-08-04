California Child Trafficking

Republican state Sen. Shannon Grove, center, speaks to reporters in Sacramento on Thursday. A bill Grove authored to increase penalties on child traffickers passed the Assembly Public Safety Committee on Thursday. The bill had previously failed to advance through the committee.

 Adam Beam / AP

A local state senator’s human trafficking bill that stirred clashing debates throughout California remains clouded with questions about how lawmakers can bridge common ground as public discussions for the legislation draw closer.

State Sen. Shannon Grove’s Senate Bill 14 seeks to redefine human trafficking of a minor as a violent crime under the “three strikes” law so perpetrators may face harsher sentencing upon accruing repeat offenses. A defendant with three strikes can get a minimum of a 25-year-to-life prison sentence.

