As the coronavirus vaccine becomes more and more widely available, many employers across Kern County are wondering how their workplaces might be impacted.
To answer some of the many questions that will inevitably come up in the next few months, the Greater Bakersfield Chamber of Commerce held a Zoom webinar last week, bringing in legal and healthcare experts to set local employers straight. Now available on YouTube, the webinar answers some of the most pressing concerns business owners face.
“We think this webinar was so important as a vaccine not only represents the potential end of this pandemic, but it adds one more dimension to the landscape local employers have to navigate,” said Chamber President and CEO Nick Ortiz. “We wanted our members to be armed with the right information, so they can begin making decisions, updating policies, and thinking through issues now.”
Chief among the questions the COVID-19 vaccine will force upon employers is whether to require employees to take it. According to employment attorney Dan Klingenberger, who spoke during the webinar as a legal expert, the answer is yes… with caveats.
“There are a lot of arms and legs to this complicated issue,” Klingenberger said during the webinar. “A lot of the discussion around the employer’s rights to have medical examinations, whether the vaccination even is a medical examination, what the employer’s rights on this topic are, really focus on whether or not the circumstances with this pandemic create a direct threat due to a medical condition?”
Although legal avenues for employees to refuse a workplace-required vaccine do exist, like through a disability or religious belief, Klingenberger said the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission has essentially allowed mandatory vaccines.
How an employer goes about mandating such a policy, or just what local business owners will do once the vaccine becomes widely available, is its own question entirely.
The Chamber’s webinar proved Kern County businesses are very interested in the answer. Around 100 people participated in the event live, a significant step up from previous forums the Chamber has hosted.
"It was a hot topic,” said Providence Strategic Consulting President and CEO Tracy Leach, who took part in the webinar as a PR professional. “We knew we’d definitely struck a nerve with the topic. I think there are a lot of questions that business people have regarding the vaccine in the workplace. It’s a whole new frontier.”
The topic proved to be so popular, Leach added conversations are taking place concerning a follow-up. Even as the vaccine rolls out to a larger part of the population, there will still be many requirements for businesses to follow.
“We’re gonna still be social distancing, sanitizing, avoiding large gatherings, wearing masks, eliminating our travel,” Juanita Webb of J. Webb Consulting said during the webinar. “We’re not going to be getting back to normal any time soon. So that’s something to keep in mind and help our employees understand that the vaccine isn’t this great magic wand that’s going to solve all the problems.”
One thing comes through during the webinar. Experts urged businesses to have a plan, and communicate effectively no matter which route they choose to take.
“Be very organized and clear in how you communicate with employees,” Leach said. “Have it all planned out. It’s going to work much much better if you do. We know from experience.”
The webinar is available at https://youtu.be/thVXTY8RzLE.