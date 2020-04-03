Most musicians thrive on the experience of performing before a live audience. On a good night, the energy streaks like shooting stars from the players to the listeners. And on a great night, the sparks are multiplied and turned back toward the music makers until a circle of flame, love and joyful abandon is formed, erasing the stress and cares of the outside world for a few glorious hours.
A well-made cocktail may enhance this phenomenon.
Enter COVID-19.
For the first time in the lives of most Americans, venues where live music was once cultivated and shared — from neighborhood pubs to majestic concert halls — have been shut down.
One day they were open, their stages churning. The next, they were empty, silent.
"I’m a people person," said Jon English, founder and lead singer of Orphan Jon & The Abandoned, a national-touring blues band out of Bakersfield that not only lost local and regional performance dates following the coronavirus shutdown, but also was forced to postpone their annual spring tour through the Midwest, a road trip they've booked since the release of their debut album “Abandoned No More” on Rip Cat Records.
"I love the contact, the interactions with friends and fans and club owners, and their staffs, too," English said. "There’s a unique relationship there that I don’t think one can find or experience unless you’re a musician, pouring your heart and soul out to those listening and watching during a gig."
English and a slew of his fellow musicians in Bakersfield are responding to this unprecedented reality by turning to social media and other forms of digital communication to connect with fans, supporters and maybe even make new connections.
"I wouldn’t say I was shocked about the gigs getting canceled or moved, but it was more of a let down because I just enjoy being in front of people performing," said August Young, lead singer with the Aviators, but who also performs with Mr. Jimmy's Led Zeppelin Revival Band and works as a single-act as well.
Unfortunately, the shutdown has crashed his monthly income, as music is his full-time job, both in Kern County and on tour across the country.
"If I’m not performing or recording then I’m not making money," he said. "Now, I have been saving up for emergencies over the years and my wife works from home so we aren’t totally dead in the water, but it's still a big inconvenience when you’re not bringing in any money."
So he decided to get on Facebook and start offering live acoustic shows to friends and fans.
Call them quarantine concerts, virus videos, or pandemic performances. Whatever you call them, they're spreading like a musical wildfire.
Vince Galindo, as both a single act and with his band Country Deluxe, leans heavily toward traditional country. But when venues for live music were shuttered, Galindo redoubled his efforts to connect with fans through Facebook Live.
"It's really about lifting people up. It's about giving something to the people, to anyone who wants to listen," Galindo said.
Like just about everybody else, Galindo dresses more casually for shows in front of the phone cam than he does for shows before audiences that happen to be in the same room with him.
It's not unusual for him to greet fans as they enter the virtual concert space. It makes people feel good when they are recognized. And just like a regular performance, he takes requests.
"There are people out there who want to hear live music," Galindo said. "You have to adapt."
It's an adjustment to be sure. There's no buzz of the crowd. No huddled energy. And when the song ends, there's no applause — except for the flocks of colored emojis that silently float upward across the screen of his smart phone.
Galindo admits he's never been that great at stage banter, but virtual performances demand it. And he thinks his Whiskey Wednesday shows are helping to hone that aspect of his craft.
Being able to read the comments coming in from the live, yet virtual audience is a "crucial component," said Abandoned guitarist Brett Cox.
Why? So the musicians can welcome new fans arriving to the show, and react to their comments and song requests. These shows may have less energy exchanged, but they are interactive.
English and Cox, dressed casually, relax on a backyard patio as English lets viewers know what's on his mind, and what's happening regarding future plans for live shows and recordings.
Most performers include information about how listeners can drop a tip in the virtual tip jar, through Venmo or another pay service.
If people feel inclined to tip, they can do so through the provided link on the video, Young said. But he doesn't want to ask for tips.
"I’ve never been that kind of person," he said. "In fact the first show I did, I told people the reason there is no virtual tip jar is because we are all hurting for money right now and I just wanted to do this for any and all who wanted to listen. However, people kept asking for me to put one up, so I did and I’m grateful for their generosity."
Bass player and guitarist Gary Rink, who plays with six or more bands on a rotating schedule, has also had to rethink how he spends his days now that the performance venues and events that normally keep him active at night have dried up, and Bakersfield Sound Co., the music store he helped found, has closed, except for curbside pickup and delivery.
The music lessons he schedules with students have all moved to video.
"It was scary; it was rough," Rink said of the abrupt closure of all live performance spaces. "And for a workaholic like me, I'm not used to downtime."
He knew he would go stir crazy if he didn't come up with a challenging alternative.
He's always written a lot of songs — he estimates he writes about half the original music for Therese & the Sweetness, one of the bands he performs with — and some of those songs "don't have homes."
Rink is writing, recording, and filming the making of a series of songs during quarantine, all done on an iPad for audio and an iPhone for video. He programs the drums and plays all the parts on a variety of guitars and bass guitars, then edits to show how the song is built, one part at a time.
It's not live, but it's highly polished and the process and music draws amazed responses from viewers.
"I treat it like a job," Rink said. "I get up, shower, put on clothes, just like I'm going to work. I'm equally as busy as I was pre-quarantine."
Rather than viewing the quarantine as only a negative, Rink sees it as an opportunity.
"It it wasn't for this quarantine, it just never would have been possible," he said.
Yes, there's a "dark, looming shadow" hanging over us. But there's a bright side, too.
"I tell my music students, 'You'll never have this much time to practice again. You've been given a gift of time and contemplation.'"
And when this is all over, many musicians in Bakersfield may find that they've risen to another level of skill or virtuosity.
They'll call it the quarantine factor.
