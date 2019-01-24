The Quality of Life Center Speaker Series is returning to Cal State Bakersfield on Feb. 4.
Kris Grappendorf, who is chair of the college’s kinesiology department, will be speaking at the event, which will be held from 6-7:15 p.m. in the Student Union Multipurpose Room, 9001 Stockdale Highway. Grappendorf will speak about the advantages of developing wellness programs at schools.
The goal of the series is to promote projects that enhance the quality of life in Kern County, either directly or through influencing policy.
For more information about the series, call 654-2782.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.