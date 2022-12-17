Quality fruit, modest crop size lifts outlook for Kern citrus growers

Growers of Kern's second-highest grossing crop have their full share of challenges these days — the drought above all — but they also have a lot to be thankful for, especially the one thing consumers care about most: the experience of eating a delicious piece of fruit.
By all accounts, the county's orange orchards are turning out sweet, mature fruit this year, adding to what look to be good conditions for citrus growers coming off a volatile couple of years and, earlier this season, fruit that could have been a little larger.
"Extremely good quality," Kern County grower John S. Gless said Thursday. "Very good eating. I'm very pleased with … just the flavor."
Forecasts are that prices higher since last year will continue to hold up, along with the tide of inflation, though few expect it will be enough to cover growers' rising costs. Probably the bigger question is how much the imbalance will carry over to consumers' long-term shift away from navel oranges to "easy-peel" fruit like mandarins and clementines.
At the center of the market's outlook is a recent assessment by the U.S. Department of Agriculture that California's navel crop this season will be 19 percent bigger than last year's relatively small harvest, potentially putting some downward pressure on prices. Easy-peels are forecast up 15 percent.
Growers aren't buying it. Gless, for one, suspects the agency "overshot" the estimate and that actually the crop won't be much larger than last year's. Behind him is the skepticism of the state's leading trade group, California Citrus Mutual, which suggested the orange increase won't be much more than 10 percent.
The biggest hiccup this season came early on with a relatively small average fruit size, likely owing to the water shortage and autumn heat, and possibly benefiting more recently from rain. The diminutive size has been good for those with larger fruit but hard on the majority whose oranges maybe hadn't filled out.
To all this add a historically bad year for Florida, the leading U.S. supplier of oranges for the juice market, which typically has a high-single-digit share of the fresh citrus that is California's specialty.
Hurricanes took out maybe half Florida's oranges this year, leaving it with the smallest crop in about eight decades, by one estimate. Although that shouldn't have a big impact on California's majority fresh-fruit market, it does mean the Golden State won't have much competition this season, even with Brazilian exports expected for processing as juice.
One hope is that this year will mark something of a turnaround for California lemons and easy-peels, which have been on a wild ride the last couple of years, with bad timing and oversupply, respectively, in both instances cutting prices.
Senior Analyst and Vice President David Magaña at RaboResearch Food & Agribusiness said there may be just one thing citrus growers can count on.
"There are a lot of moving pieces, obviously, with all this environment in terms of the consumer demand and inflation and cost and everything," Magaña said, "but we will have more oranges this season from California."
What's also clear is that the growers behind Kern's $1.3 billion citrus crop are adjusting their acreage in response to the changing market. They've expanded their orange orchards, though not as much as they have with other citrus, while pulling back a little on easy-peels.
The county's latest crop report, from 2021, shows navel and valencia orange acreage both increased 3 percent year over year to reach a combined 34,694 acres, while lemons expanded 13 percent to hit 5,590 acres and nectarines grew 234 acres, or 35 percent.
Meanwhile, total acreage devoted to tangerines and tangelos — easy-peels — shrank 2 percent to 28,160 acres.
Citrus had a fantastic 2020 as consumers ate up fresh vitamin C during the pandemic. Less sunny were easy-peels' bumper crop three years ago and lemon growers' challenge last year from Argentinian imports. Otherwise, observers say, the market has been fairly stable.
Magaña noted orange prices are stronger now than they have been in previous years, and that in October they hit multi-year highs — 50 percent above their level a year before, credited to last season's small crop.
President and CEO Casey Creamer at California Citrus Mutual affirmed reports of excellent quality and good maturation of this year's orange crop. No reports have come in of unattractive wind-scarring caused by unfortunate weather, he noted.
Demand is OK, he said, in spite of low-quality imports early in the season that could have turned off consumers, and product has been selling well.
Yes, he said, prices are up, "but not to the point where it's made up for the inflationary pressures."
Creamer added that the biggest cost increase has been water prices, for Kern County growers more than others farther north in the Central Valley. It can make the difference between profit and loss, he said.