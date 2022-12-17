 Skip to main content
Quality fruit, modest crop size lifts outlook for Kern citrus growers

Citrus and almond trees grow east of Edison in this 2018 file photo.

 The Californian

Growers of Kern's second-highest grossing crop have their full share of challenges these days — the drought above all — but they also have a lot to be thankful for, especially the one thing consumers care about most: the experience of eating a delicious piece of fruit.

By all accounts, the county's orange orchards are turning out sweet, mature fruit this year, adding to what look to be good conditions for citrus growers coming off a volatile couple of years and, earlier this season, fruit that could have been a little larger.

