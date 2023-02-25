 Skip to main content
Purpose, Present and Proud: Rain fails to mar Bakersfield’s Black American History Parade

Not every parade is pretty.

Despite a consistent downpour amid a stormy weekend, marchers carried the proverbial banner Saturday with stingy knuckles and soggy shoes, celebrating with the annual Black American History Parade here in Bakersfield.

