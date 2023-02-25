Purpose, Present and Proud: Rain fails to mar Bakersfield’s Black American History Parade

Not every parade is pretty.
Despite a consistent downpour amid a stormy weekend, marchers carried the proverbial banner Saturday with stingy knuckles and soggy shoes, celebrating with the annual Black American History Parade here in Bakersfield.
Due to the rain, organizers shortened the route to end at 21st and R streets. Some of the groups canceled and turnout was not as high as planned, as a steady rain pelted those present. Regardless, the marching and music continued.
“Well, we were praying for rain,” said Gloria Patterson, who heads up the parade committee. “I’m glad we made it out and pushed through. The troopers are all here.”
Patterson said the theme of this year’s celebration was “Purpose, Present and Proud.”
“And we’re here,” Patterson said.
Musicians, educators, equestrians and advocacy organizations, adorning raincoats and regalia, gathered to celebrate Black heritage and culture. Many others rode in a cavalcade of trucks.
“It’s important to come out here, even though it's raining, for our history,” said Donald Factory, who was chosen as this year’s grand marshal. “It’s important to reflect on how far we’ve come.”
Other organizations present included Bakersfield Women's Business Conference, Marble Eyes Horse Rescue and Girl Scout Troop 2571.
“Come rain or shine,” said Alpha Nesbitt, who is also on the parade committee. “We’re going to put this Black history parade on display. Because it shows the fortitude of our people.”
Performances were made by Centennial High School’s band and DAT Krew Dance Academy, among others. Without the responsibility of meeting expectations that come with a large crowd, the march instead had a loose cohesion.
“It’s all about adapting,” said Julie Janoff, a local resident, who didn’t mind the rain and wished the event ran a little longer.
The few pockets of people who made it out adorned hoodies and popped umbrellas, though a few sought refuge in doorways and under awnings. The numbers didn’t seem to matter, as families across generations came out to cheer on the song and dance.
“This symbolizes our thoughts and prayers to come together, for one day, to represent Bakersfield and the Black community,” Nesbitt said.
“It was fun,” Patterson said. “It was a celebration.”
Afterward, awards were presented to many of the participants. Several vendors were set up, including Kern Behavioral Health and Recovery Services, several realty offices, and a few shops.
Some of the dancers from DAT Krew Dance and Village Dynasty Dancer gathered in a tight circle in the parking lot and competed against each other in a dance-off.
“You can’t dampen the spirit,” Nesbitt said. “That’s going to live forever. And when we’re gone and not doing this parade, hopefully some of these young people that see this will carry on this tradition.”
According to Nesbitt and Patterson, the planning process for next year begins the day after the parade ends. Every year, they try to focus on being consistent, Nesbitt said, and for ways they can improve.
“But the main thing is we stay consistent and keep the people who are sincere about it in the loop,” Nesbitt said. “But we would love for the broader community to become a part of it ... because Back history is not just for Black people; it’s the history of the United States of America.”