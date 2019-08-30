Yesterday’s taco truck may be today’s Punjabi food stop.
Hidden in a nondescript parking lot sandwiched between a sign shop and a truck wash on South Union Avenue, Punjabi Dhaba is a local entrepreneur's answer to the famous dhabas of India, where truck drivers and travelers stop for steaming plates of rotis, lentil stews, and authentic chole masala, made with the large, firm chickpeas called chana.
But this isn't Punjab, India, it's gritty south Bakersfield — although for a moment you might forget as you dig into a warm paratha stuffed with finely chopped vegetables, herbs and spices, and wash it all down with a sweet chai tea boiled fresh in Punjabi Dhaba's tiny kitchen on wheels.
"We've struggled," said Balvinder Singh Saini, who operates the food truck restaurant with his wife, Mansi Tiwari, and a small staff of relatives.
Saini, 44, was once a truck driver himself, but health problems pushed him to look for another way to support his family.
"Sometimes we didn't know if we could pay the rent," he said.
But business has been looking up, and Saini smiles as he watches the lunch crowd shuffle past the wall of greenery that blocks the shaded outdoor dining area from the roasting parking lot.
"If you make good food," he said, "people will come."
Since 2016, when the couple transformed the former taco truck into their own version of a dhaba, a growing population of truckers with roots in the Punjab region have been their flatbread and butter.
But now they're seeing a wider mix of white, Hispanic and Sikh customers stopping in, searching for authenticity in cooking, and something different from the fast food and corporate cafes that seemingly dot every third corner of Rosedale, Northwest Bakersfield and the entire western edge of the United States.
A recent story published by the New York Times hasn't hurt, either, attracting tourists and foodies from afar.
"We're on our way to Sequoia," said Melissa Bishop, a San Diego resident who made a detour to Punjabi Dhaba on Wednesday with her husband, Mike, son, Joseph, and daughter, Leah.
She had read about the food, the Punjabi trucking magazines and the green-eyed cat that hangs around the eatery.
And the pratha sounded too good to pass up.
"We decided we would stop in Bakersfield along the way," Bishop said.
Can something as simple as food help bridge gaps in culture and background?
Does a fresh, hot paratha stuffed with diced vegetables bring people together and open doors between cultures?
Saini thinks so.
So does Raji Brar, chief operations officer at Countryside Corp. and a co-founder of Bakersfield Sikh Women's Association.
When she entered high school in Bakersfield in 1993, there were two, maybe three other students with Indian roots.
"We were a very small population in Bakersfield," she said.
"Fast-forward to today? Oh, my gosh. I think there are 35,000 to 40,000 — in that range," she said. "They came for the jobs."
And many of those jobs were found in the trucking business, she said. And many of those Punjabi truck drivers thrive on the mostly vegetarian meals that are traditional Dhaba fare.
"The food served at the dhabas in Punjab are amazingly authentic," she said.
Not unlike what someone might recall from their mother's or grandmother's cooking.
"Kern County is the home for hardworking people," Brar said. "Whether you're white or black or Hispanic or Sikh."
And eating together, exploring unfamiliar cultures through food — whether it's sitting at a Basque family-style table at Noriega Hotel or straddling a wooden bench in a dusty parking lot — is one of the best ways to get to know your neighbor.
