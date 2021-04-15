Public works department hosting two Bulky Waste Collection Events

The Kern County Public Works Department will be hosting two separate Bulky Waste Collection Events in the coming weeks.
According to a news release from the department, bulky waste includes household appliances such as refrigerators and water heaters, mattresses, furniture, electronics and other large household items. All items will be accepted free of charge.
The department said that the events are put on in part to help prevent the illegal dumping issues that are prevalent throughout the county.
Here are the upcoming events:
• Saturday, April 24 from 8 a.m. to noon at the Open Lot on Lost Hills Road, located north of Fire Station 26.
• Saturday, May 1 from 8 a.m to noon at the Buttonwillow Recreation & Park District, located at 556 Milo Avenue in Buttonwillow.
The news release stated that items not accepted at the events will include construction waste, demolition and remodeling waste, tires, household trash, green waste, hazardous waste and commercial waste.
The department asks residents to tarp or secure their load prior to transportation.
For more details, visit the public works website at www.KernPublicWorks.com or follow the department on Facebook @KernCountyPublicWorks.