Bakersfield Police Department officers were dispatched to a shopping center in the 1600 block of Panama Lane at 11:11 p.m. Saturday regarding a victim of a shooting, according to a news release.
Officers found an adult male sitting in a vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds. Hall Ambulance personnel arrived and pronounced him dead, the release said.
BPD are on the lookout for two suspects:
A Hispanic male, 18, with a thin build and wearing dark clothing and a Hispanic female, 18, with a thin build, dyed red hair who was wearing a red and orange striped shirt.
They were last seen in a 1997-2003 green or blue Dodge Ram pickup.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Fred Torres at 661-326-3273 or BPD at 661-327-7111.
Bakersfield police conducted a DUI/Driver's License Checkpoint on Saturday from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. at the 8600 block of Hageman Road.
Of the 1048 vehicles screened, five drivers were detained for evaluation.
Two drivers were arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and one driver was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of marijuana. One driver was also detained on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and marijuana.
Five drivers were cited for driving without a license and nine were found to be driving on a suspended license.
