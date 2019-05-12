Kern County Sheriff's Office Gang Unit conducted a search of an address in the 1800 block of Cecil Brunner Drive in south Bakersfield. The deputies located a loaded firearm, about six ounces of meth and narcotics paraphernalia, according to a Sheriff's Office press release.
Chelsey Becas, 29, and Ruben Granados, 36, were arrested on suspicion of the following: sales of a controlled substance, being armed while in possession of a controlled substance, felons in possession of a firearm, felons in possession of ammunition, maintaining a home for the purpose of drug sales, and conspiracy and possession of narcotics paraphernalia, according to the Sheriff's Office.
Both were booked into the Central Receiving Facility with bail set for Becas at $92,500 and Granados at $102,500.
On Friday at 1:20 p.m., Bakersfield Police Department responded to a single vehicle rollover collision on the 8900 block of Ming Avenue.
Officers found an overturned vehicle with an adult male driver and two adult female passengers inside. The female passengers were taken to a hospital with minor to moderate injuries.
The driver sustained minor to moderate injuries but was unresponsive and was listed in critical condition. The investigation found that the driver possibly suffered a medical event prior to the collision.
On Sunday, the man was pronounced dead at a local hospital, according to a BPD press release. The Kern County Coroner's Office determined the cause and manner of death to be from natural causes and not related to the collision, according to a BPD press release.
