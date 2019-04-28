Kern County Sheriff's Office SWAT team had a standoff, which temporarily closed the I-5 freeway near Seventh Standard Road and Route 58, early Sunday morning with a vehicle following a pursuit by law enforcementr that started in Los Angeles, officials reported.
The driver tried to pull away after being pulled over for not having license plates, according to California Highway Patrol.
CHP reported that one man, one woman, two minors and a dog were in the vehicle which was stopped with spike strips. The passengers barricaded themselves inside the vehicle after it was stopping.
One suspect is in custody.
An unidentified person died in a duplex fire that included explosives Saturday night, the Kern County Fire Department said in a news release.
The fire crews responded to a structure fire and several reports of explosions in the area of Corrientes Street and College Avenue at 8:20 p.m., the release said.
First responders saw a duplex multi family dwelling on fire. Crews worked to contain the fire and to protect exposures on two sides of the structure. Once the fire was extinguished, crews remained on scene for mop-up and the KCFD arson unit arrived on the scene for investigations.
In the primary search, crews discovered the body of a deceased person. There were no other reported injuries.
At about 4:30 p.m. Sunday in the area of Niles Street and Mt. Vernon Avenue, the Bakersfield Police Department attempted to stop a vehicle. The vehicle failed to do so and led officers on a short pursuit before it crashed into a parked, unoccupied vehicle, the BPD said in a news release.
Two suspects then exited and ran away. One suspect was caught and arrested. Daryl Boggan, 19, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of ammunition while being a felon, methamphetamine possession and having an outstanding felony warrant, police said.
The second suspect is still at large.
An investigation revealed the vehicle was reported stolen from San Luis Obispo County.
Anyone with information regarding the investigation is asked to contact BPD at (661) 327-7111.
