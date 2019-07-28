On Saturday afternoon, California Highway Patrol's Bakersfield Communications Center received a call of a vehicle that had gone down the embankment and fully submerged in water on Highway 178 inside the Kern River Canyon area.
CHP officers responded and called for the Kern County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue team. At about 11 a.m. Sunday morning, the team recovered a silver Dodge SUV from the Kern River with a deceased male body inside.
A preliminary investigation of the crash revealed the driver was traveling at an unknown speed in an unknown direction. The driver made an unsafe turn and the vehicle left the roadway and went down the embankment and into the Kern River.
The crash remains under investigation and the identity of the driver will be released through the Kern County Coroner’s Office.
The Bakersfield Police Department Traffic Section conducted a DUI / Driver's License checkpoint on Saturday night in the 8600 block of Ming Avenue from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m.
796 vehicles were screened by officers and five drivers were detained to be further evaluated to determine their sobriety influence level.
BPD arrested two drivers for driving under the influence of alcohol and one driver for under the influence of alcohol and marijuana. Additionally, seven were cited for driving while unlicensed and four were found to be driving on a suspended license.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.