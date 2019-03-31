A structure fire was reported at 4:50 p.m. on Saturday in a single story, approximately 1,200-square-foot home in the 700 block of Madera St. in Maricopa, a news release said.
The first Kern County Fire engine to respond quickly put out a fire on an exterior wall of the home. Additional crews then entered the home, determined that it was not occupied, and determined the fire had not reached the attic of the home and was under control in less than 10 minutes.
A fan was used to blow out hot smoke and gases from the structure and salvage covers were used to protect belongings during the overhaul process. A thermal imaging camera was used to search for potential occupants and hidden fires in the attic.
Neighbors helped by calling 911 and using garden hoses to try to keep the fire from growing. No one was home at the time of the fire and the cause is under investigation.
***
Caltrans will close portions of SR-14 Tuesday through Saturday from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. for a pavement rehabilitation project to improve the condition of the lanes and create a smoother ride for motorists.
Two lanes will be closed to provide a safe work zone.
The closures may start and end later and are also weather-permitting and subject to change.
The project includes replacing concrete slabs, grinding, and striping both directions of SR-14 between the Santa Clara River and Technology Drive. It is expected to be completed by spring 2019.
Motorists should expect delays and are strongly advised to plan ahead, use alternate routes, and avoid the area. Additionally, motorists can check traffic conditions before they leave by visiting the Caltrans Quickmap.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.