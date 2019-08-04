The Kern County Fire Department was notified of a structure fire at 319 11th Ave. in Delano just after midnight on Sunday. First arriving crews discovered a house with smoke coming out from the windows. An interior attack was established and the fire was neutralized in about 10 minutes. The cause of the fire appears to be accidental in nature. One occupant of the home was referred to the Red Cross for temporary housing.
