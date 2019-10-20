The Kern County Sheriff's Office responded to a call about a victim of a shooting on Sunday morning in the 2000 block of Larcus Avenue.
Deputies dispatched to the scene found a man who was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was transported by ambulance to a hospital and is in critical condition. Homicide detectives have assumed the investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff's Office at (661) 861-3110 or the Secret Witness line at (661) 322-4040.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.