Pacific Gas and Electric has been shutting off power throughout the state over the weekend due to the weather, and shutoffs affecting Kern County are scheduled to take place at about 11 p.m. Sunday.
The Kern shutoffs, which is expected to only affect 636 customers, is the sixth planned "time period" of outages for the weekend.
PG&E expects an "all clear" by 6 p.m. Monday, the last to have power restored among the approximate 965,492 affected customers.
